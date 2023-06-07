Obituary for Xander Fauser, a Senior at Colonel Crawford High School Who Passed Away by Suicide







Xander Fauser Obituary

It is with great sadness that we share the news of the passing of Xander Fauser, a senior student at Colonel Crawford High School. Xander died by suicide, leaving behind a community of loved ones who are grieving his loss.

Xander was known for his outgoing personality, infectious smile, and love for sports. He was an active member of his school’s basketball and football teams and was admired by his teammates and coaches for his dedication and hard work.

While we are devastated by Xander’s passing, we want to remind everyone that there is always help available for those who are struggling. If you or someone you know is in need of support, please reach out to a trusted friend, family member, or mental health professional. You are not alone.

Xander will be deeply missed by his friends, family, and the entire Colonel Crawford community. Our thoughts and prayers are with all who knew and loved him during this difficult time.





