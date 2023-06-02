Obituary for Xavier Hullaby – Fort Worth Shooting Claims His Life

Xavier Hullaby Obituary: Remembering a Life Cut Short

Early Life and Education

Xavier Hullaby was born on September 17, 1995, in Fort Worth, Texas. He grew up in a loving family and attended local schools in the area. He was a standout athlete in high school and went on to attend college at the University of Texas at Austin.

A Promising Career

After graduating with a degree in business, Xavier returned to Fort Worth to pursue a career in finance. He quickly made a name for himself in the industry, earning several promotions and accolades for his hard work and dedication.

A Tragic End

On the evening of August 15, 2021, Xavier’s life was tragically cut short when he was shot and killed in downtown Fort Worth. The circumstances surrounding his death are still under investigation, but friends and family are mourning the loss of a young man with a promising future.

A Legacy of Love and Kindness

Xavier was known for his infectious smile and kind heart. He had a passion for helping others and was involved in several local charities and volunteer organizations. His family and friends remember him as a selfless person who always put others first.

A Call to Action

Xavier’s death has sparked a conversation in the Fort Worth community about gun violence and the need for solutions to prevent tragedies like this from happening again. His family has called for justice and for the community to come together to address the root causes of gun violence.

A Final Goodbye

Xavier’s family and friends gathered to say their final goodbyes at a funeral service on August 21, 2021. The service was filled with touching tributes and memories of a life cut short. Xavier will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

In Memory of Xavier

In memory of Xavier, his family has set up a scholarship fund in his name. The Xavier Hullaby Memorial Scholarship will be awarded to a deserving student each year who shares Xavier’s passion for helping others and making a positive impact in their community.

A Life Remembered

Xavier Hullaby was a shining star in his community, known for his kindness, passion, and dedication to helping others. His life was cut short, but his legacy will live on through the lives he touched and the memories he leaves behind. Rest in peace, Xavier.

