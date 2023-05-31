Obituary: Frank Chimento, Westland MI Native and Owner of Mangia Pizza, Dies in Motorcycle Crash

Motorcycle Accident Claims the Life of Frank Chimento

Westland MI Native and Owner of Mangia Pizza

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Frank Chimento, a beloved member of the Westland community and owner of Mangia Pizza. Chimento died tragically in a motorcycle accident on August 15th, 2021.

A Passion for Pizza and Motorcycles

Frank Chimento was a man who lived life to the fullest. He was a passionate entrepreneur, a devoted husband and father, and a lover of motorcycles. Born and raised in Westland, Chimento was a familiar face in the local community. He was known for his warm smile, infectious laugh, and his delicious pizza. Mangia Pizza was a labor of love for Chimento. He opened the restaurant in 2015, and it quickly became a popular destination for locals and visitors alike.

Chimento was also an avid motorcyclist. He loved the freedom and exhilaration that came with riding his Harley-Davidson. He was a member of several local motorcycle clubs and was often seen leading charity rides and events.

A Tragic Accident

On August 15th, 2021, Chimento was involved in a motorcycle accident in Westland. Tragically, he did not survive his injuries. The news of his passing has shocked and saddened the Westland community. Friends, family, and customers of Mangia Pizza have all shared stories of how Chimento touched their lives. He will be deeply missed.

A Legacy of Love and Service

Frank Chimento leaves behind a legacy of love and service. He was a man who gave generously of his time and resources to help others. He was known for his kindness and his willingness to lend a hand to anyone in need. His wife, children, and grandchildren will miss him dearly, but they take comfort in knowing that he lived a full and meaningful life.

The Westland community has lost a beloved member, but Frank Chimento’s memory will live on through the lives he touched and the businesses he built. Mangia Pizza will continue to serve its delicious food in his honor, and his spirit will always be present in the community he loved so much.

Final Thoughts

The passing of Frank Chimento is a tragedy for the Westland community. His life was cut short, but he leaves behind a legacy of love and service that will endure. We extend our deepest sympathies to his family, friends, and customers during this difficult time.

Frank Chimento motorcycle accident Mangia Pizza owner dies in motorcycle accident Westland MI native killed in motorcycle crash Frank Chimento obituary Motorcycle accident claims life of Mangia Pizza founder