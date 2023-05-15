Obituary: Gary Monroe, Bennington resident, found deceased

Gary Monroe Obituary

Introduction

Gary Monroe was a beloved member of the Bennington community in Vermont. He passed away on July 15th, 2021 at the age of 62. His death came as a shock to the entire community who mourned the loss of a kind-hearted man who always went out of his way to help others.

Early Life and Education

Gary was born on August 10th, 1958, in Bennington, Vermont. He grew up in the town and attended Bennington High School where he graduated in 1976. After high school, he went on to attend the University of Vermont where he earned a degree in Business Administration.

Career and Family

After college, Gary returned to Bennington where he started his career as a small business owner. He owned and operated a local hardware store for over 20 years. Gary was married to his wife, Susan, for 35 years and they had two children together, Emily and Jacob.

Gary was known for his kindness and generosity. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He was actively involved in the community and volunteered his time with various organizations.

Disappearance and Death

In May 2021, Gary was reported missing by his family. A massive search was launched by the authorities and community members to find him. After several weeks of searching, Gary’s body was found on June 17th, 2021, in a wooded area near his home.

The cause of death was determined to be suicide. The news of Gary’s death came as a shock to the entire community who had been hoping for a different outcome. The community mourned the loss of a kind-hearted man who had touched the lives of so many.

Tributes and Memorial

Following his death, tributes poured in from all over the community. Friends, family, and community members remembered Gary as a kind, generous, and compassionate person who always put others first. A memorial service was held on July 23rd, 2021, to honor Gary’s life and legacy.

Conclusion

Gary Monroe will be remembered as a beloved member of the Bennington community. His kindness, generosity, and compassion touched the lives of so many. His death came as a shock to the community, but his legacy will live on in the memories of those who knew him. Rest in peace, Gary Monroe.

