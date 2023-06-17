Obituary: High School Student Lisa Brinkmeyer Passes Away in Iowa

Lisa Brinkmeyer’s Tragic Passing: Iowa High School Student Dies at Age 17

Lisa Brinkmeyer, a 17-year-old student at Iowa High School, passed away on Monday, June 21st, 2021. Her sudden death has left her family, friends, and community in shock and mourning.

Lisa was a bright and talented student, known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She was an active member of the school’s drama club, where she showcased her passion for the arts. Her teachers and classmates remember her as a dedicated student who always gave her best effort and worked hard to achieve her goals.

Outside of school, Lisa enjoyed spending time with her family, hiking in nature, and playing with her beloved dog. She had a zest for life that was contagious, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

Lisa’s family has asked for privacy during this difficult time, but they have expressed their gratitude for the outpouring of love and support they have received from the community.

Rest in peace, Lisa. Your light will continue to shine on in the hearts of all who knew you.

