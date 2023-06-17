Obituary: Jacob Metcalf, Member of Valyermo Hotshots, Passes Away; GoFundMe Created to Support Family; Cause of Death Unknown

Jacob Metcalf, Valyermo Hotshots Member, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Jacob Metcalf, a member of the Valyermo Hotshots. Jacob passed away on [insert date] at the age of [insert age].

Jacob was a dedicated firefighter who served as a member of the Valyermo Hotshots for [insert number] years. He was known for his bravery, selflessness, and unwavering commitment to protecting the community.

The Valyermo Hotshots have set up a GoFundMe page to support Jacob’s family during this difficult time. We encourage everyone to donate and show their support for a fallen hero.

The cause of Jacob’s death is currently unknown. However, we will update this information as it becomes available.

Jacob will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues. Our thoughts and prayers are with them during this time of sorrow.

Valyermo Hotshots Firefighter Jacob Metcalf Memorial Fund for Jacob Metcalf Wildfire Prevention and Safety California Firefighters Association