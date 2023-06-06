Obituary: Jason Price, Victim of Fatal Crash in Sanborn County

Jason Price, 35, Dies in Sanborn County Car Accident

Jason Price, 35, of Woonsocket, South Dakota, passed away on Sunday, May 9, 2021, as a result of a car accident in Sanborn County. The crash occurred around 4:30 pm on Highway 34, near the intersection of 411th Avenue.

Jason was born on December 22, 1985, in Mitchell, South Dakota, to parents Michael and Susan Price. He graduated from Woonsocket High School in 2004 and went on to attend the University of South Dakota, where he earned a Bachelor’s degree in Business Administration.

Jason was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and willingness to help others. He worked as a financial analyst at First National Bank in Woonsocket and was an active member of the local Rotary Club.

Jason is survived by his parents, Michael and Susan Price of Woonsocket; his sister, Jennifer (Mark) Thompson of Sioux Falls; his grandmother, Mary Price of Mitchell; and numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A funeral service for Jason will be held at 10:00 am on Thursday, May 13, 2021, at St. Wilfrid’s Catholic Church in Woonsocket. Visitation will be held from 5:00-7:00 pm on Wednesday, May 12, at the church. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Woonsocket Rotary Club in memory of Jason.

Sanborn County accident Fatal car crash in South Dakota Jason Price death news South Dakota highway accident Obituary for Jason Price