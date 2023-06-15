Obituary: Keith Bennett tragically killed by gunshot

Keith Bennett Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Keith Bennett. He was tragically shot to death, leaving family and friends devastated.

Keith was known for his kind heart and infectious smile. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to those in need and had a passion for making a positive impact in his community.

He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and all those who had the pleasure of knowing him. May he rest in peace.

