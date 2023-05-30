Obituary: Lane Austin Barber, 20, of Stoneboro, Passes Away Unexpectedly

Lane Austin Barber, of Stoneboro, Died Suddenly Aged 20

Early Life

Lane Austin Barber was born on December 2, 2001, in Stoneboro, Pennsylvania. He was the son of John and Lisa Barber, and had two younger brothers, Ryan and Tyler. Lane grew up in Stoneboro and attended Lakeview High School.

Passion for Barbering

Lane had a passion for barbering from a young age. He would often cut his friends’ hair and was known for his attention to detail and creativity. After graduating from high school, Lane pursued a career in barbering and quickly gained a reputation for his exceptional skills.

Sudden Passing

On June 3, 2022, Lane passed away suddenly at the age of 20. His family and friends were shocked and devastated by his sudden passing. The cause of death has not been disclosed.

Remembering Lane

Lane will always be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and his passion for barbering. He was a talented and dedicated barber who took pride in his work and always put his clients first. Lane was loved by many and will be deeply missed.

Final Resting Place

A private funeral service was held for Lane on June 7, 2022, at the Stoneboro Cemetery. His family and close friends gathered to say their final goodbyes and pay their respects. Lane will be remembered and cherished by those who knew him for many years to come.

In Loving Memory

Lane is survived by his parents, John and Lisa Barber, and his two younger brothers, Ryan and Tyler. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the community he served as a barber. Lane’s memory will live on through the many lives he touched and the passion he had for his craft. Rest in peace, Lane.

