Obituary: Legendary American Poker Pro Doyle Brunson Passes Away

Doyle Brunson Passes Away: Remembering the Legendary Poker Player

Doyle Brunson, the retired American poker player who played professionally for over five decades, passed away on June 2, 2021, at the age of 87. His death has sent shockwaves through the poker world, as he was one of the most respected and iconic figures in the game.

The Early Years

Brunson was born on August 10, 1933, in Longworth, Texas. He grew up in a small town and began playing poker at a young age. He attended college at Hardin-Simmons University, where he played basketball and studied to become a physical education teacher.

After college, Brunson moved to Fort Worth, Texas, where he started playing poker professionally. He quickly became known as one of the best players in the game and began winning major tournaments.

The Poker Legend

Brunson won his first World Series of Poker (WSOP) bracelet in 1976 in the $5,000 No Limit Deuce to Seven Draw event. He went on to win nine more bracelets throughout his career, including two consecutive Main Event titles in 1976 and 1977.

Brunson was known for his aggressive style of play and his ability to read his opponents. He wrote several books on poker, including “Super/System,” which is still considered one of the best poker strategy books ever written.

Brunson continued to play poker professionally well into his 80s, despite suffering from various health issues. He was often seen at the WSOP and other major tournaments, where he would compete against players half his age and still hold his own.

The Legacy of Doyle Brunson

Brunson’s impact on the game of poker cannot be overstated. He was one of the first players to popularize Texas Hold’em, and his aggressive style of play helped shape the way the game is played today.

He was also a mentor to many younger players, including Daniel Negreanu and Phil Ivey. His books and teachings have inspired countless players to take up the game and strive to become better.

But perhaps Brunson’s greatest contribution to poker was his unwavering integrity and sportsmanship. He was known for his honesty and fairness at the table, and he always played the game with the utmost respect for his opponents.

The Poker World Mourns

Brunson’s passing has been met with an outpouring of grief and respect from the poker community. Many players and fans have taken to social media to share their memories and condolences.

Phil Hellmuth, who considers Brunson one of his mentors, tweeted, “Doyle Brunson is the Godfather of Poker, and I love him. We all love him. He was our bridge between the old school and the new school. Rest In Peace Doyle.”

Daniel Negreanu tweeted, “The poker world lost its biggest icon today. Doyle Brunson is the Babe Ruth of our game, the one who set the standard for everyone else. He will be missed.”

It’s clear that Brunson’s legacy will live on in the hearts and minds of poker players and fans around the world. He will be remembered as one of the greatest players of all time and a true ambassador for the game.

Final Thoughts

Doyle Brunson’s passing is a sad day for the poker world, but his legacy will live on forever. He was a true legend and an inspiration to millions of players around the world.

As we mourn his loss, let us also celebrate his life and all that he accomplished. Doyle Brunson will always be remembered as one of the greatest poker players of all time, and his contributions to the game will never be forgotten.

