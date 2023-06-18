Obituary: Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer Passes Away in Iowa High School

Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer Passes Away

Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer, a beloved member of the Iowa community, has passed away. She was a former student of the Iowa High School, where she excelled academically and was involved in numerous extracurricular activities.

Lisa will be remembered for her kind and caring personality, and her ability to make everyone around her feel loved and appreciated. She had a passion for helping others, and was involved in several volunteer organizations throughout her life.

Her passing is a great loss to the community, and she will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Our thoughts and prayers are with her family and loved ones during this difficult time.

Rest in peace, Lisa Brinkmeyer Vandeventer. Your legacy will live on in the hearts of those who knew you.

