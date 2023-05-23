Obituary Live Performance at the Granada Theater

LIVE Obituary at Granada Theater

Last night, the Granada Theater hosted the legendary death metal band Obituary for a sold-out show. Fans from all over the Dallas-Fort Worth area came to witness the iconic band perform their classic hits and new material.

Opening Acts

The night started with opening acts False Witness and Pallbearer, who both brought their unique sound to the stage. False Witness, a local metal band, got the crowd pumped up with their heavy riffs and intense energy. Pallbearer, a doom metal band from Arkansas, slowed things down with their haunting melodies and captivating vocals.

Obituary Takes the Stage

As soon as Obituary took the stage, the crowd erupted into cheers and applause. The band kicked off their set with “Redneck Stomp,” a classic track from their 1997 album “Back from the Dead.” The energy in the theater was electric as fans moshed and headbanged to the heavy riffage.

Obituary continued to play a mix of old and new material, including “Slowly We Rot,” “Dead Silence,” and “Ten Thousand Ways to Die.” The band’s signature sound, characterized by their crushing guitar riffs and John Tardy’s guttural vocals, was on full display.

A Special Moment

One of the highlights of the night was when Obituary played “A Lesson in Vengeance,” a tribute to the late Death frontman Chuck Schuldiner. The song, which features lyrics written by Schuldiner himself, was a touching tribute to one of the pioneers of the death metal genre.

An Unforgettable Night

As the night came to a close, Obituary played their hit song “Slowly We Rot” to a frenzy of moshing and headbanging fans. The band thanked the crowd for coming out and gave a shoutout to the Granada Theater for hosting them.

Overall, the Obituary show at the Granada Theater was an unforgettable night for metal fans in Dallas-Fort Worth. The band’s performance was top-notch, and the energy in the theater was unmatched. It’s safe to say that everyone in attendance left the show with a new appreciation for Obituary’s legendary status in the death metal scene.

Granada Theater Obituary Announcement Live Obituary Performance at Granada Theater Granada Theater Obituary Tribute Show Obituary Concert at Granada Theater Granada Theater Live Obituary Memorial