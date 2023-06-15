Obituary: Lonnie Hammargre, Former Lieutenant Governor of Nevada, Passes Away

Lonnie Hammargre, Nevada’s Former Lieutenant Governor, Passes Away

Lonnie Hammargre, who served as Nevada’s Lieutenant Governor from 1995 to 1999, has passed away. The news of his death has left many people saddened and mourning the loss of one of the state’s most prominent political figures.

Hammargre was born on February 16, 1946, in Ely, Nevada. He attended the University of Nevada, Reno, where he earned a degree in business administration. He also served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

After his military service, Hammargre became involved in Nevada politics and was elected to the Nevada Assembly in 1982. He served in the Assembly until 1991 when he was elected to the Nevada Senate. In 1994, he was elected as Nevada’s Lieutenant Governor, serving under Governor Bob Miller.

During his time in office, Hammargre was known for his work on economic development and job creation. He also played a key role in the state’s efforts to improve education and healthcare.

Hammargre’s passing is a great loss to the people of Nevada. He will be remembered as a dedicated public servant who worked tirelessly to improve the lives of his constituents. His contributions to the state will not be forgotten.

Rest in peace, Lonnie Hammargre.

