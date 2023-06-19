Obituary: Louis Washington of Trenton NJ Passes Away Following Involvement in a Shooting Incident

Louis Washington Obituary

It is with deep sadness that we announce the passing of Louis Washington, who died after being involved in a shooting in Trenton, NJ.

Louis was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was known for his kind heart, infectious smile, and willingness to help those in need.

Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and friends during this difficult time. We hope that they find comfort in the love and support of those around them.

