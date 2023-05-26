Obituary: Micky Geller, University of Louisiana at Lafayette Member and Accomplished Water Skier, Passes Away.

Water Skier Micky Geller Dead at 25

Early Life

Micky Geller was born on January 10, 1996, in Lafayette, Louisiana. He grew up in a family of water skiers and began skiing at the age of three. His parents, both avid water skiers, introduced him to the sport at a young age, and he quickly fell in love with it.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette

In 2014, Micky Geller enrolled at the University of Louisiana at Lafayette, where he pursued a degree in Business Administration. While at the university, he joined the water ski team and quickly became one of its star members.

Water Skiing Career

Micky Geller’s water skiing career was nothing short of impressive. He won numerous accolades and awards throughout his career, including four national titles and two world titles. He was known for his speed, agility, and precision on the water, and was admired by many in the water skiing community.

Death

Sadly, Micky Geller’s life was cut short on August 21, 2021, when he was involved in a fatal water skiing accident. He was only 25 years old at the time of his passing. The water skiing community was devastated by the news, and many took to social media to express their condolences and share their memories of Micky.

Legacy

Micky Geller will always be remembered as one of the greatest water skiers of his time. His talent, dedication, and passion for the sport inspired many, and his legacy will live on through the many lives he touched. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans, but his memory will continue to live on in the world of water skiing.

Final Thoughts

Micky Geller’s death is a tragic loss for the water skiing community and for those who knew him personally. He was a talented athlete who brought joy and excitement to the sport of water skiing, and his passing is a reminder of the risks that come with pursuing one’s passions. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family and loved ones during this difficult time.

University of Louisiana at Lafayette Water skiing Micky Geller Obituary Death