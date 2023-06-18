Obituary: Milton Powell, Also Known as Big Pokey, Has Passed Away

Obituary: Milton Powell

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Milton Powell, also known as Big Pokey. Powell was a well-known rapper and member of the Screwed Up Click music group.

Powell was born on December 4, 1977, in Houston, Texas. He began his music career in the late 1990s and gained popularity with his debut album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” released in 1999. He released several other albums throughout his career, including “D-Game 2000” and “On Another Note.”

Powell was known for his unique flow and delivery, and his music was a representation of the Houston rap scene. He collaborated with many other artists throughout his career, including Chamillionaire, Lil’ Flip, and Lil’ Keke.

On February 4, 2022, Powell passed away at the age of 44. The cause of his death has not been disclosed.

Powell’s contributions to the Houston rap scene will not be forgotten, and he will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans. Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

