Obituary: Milton Powell, also known as Big Pokey, passes away

Obituary: Milton “Big Pokey” Powell

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Milton Powell, better known as Big Pokey, on September 7, 2021. The Houston rapper was beloved by many for his unique style and contributions to the Southern hip-hop scene.

Born on December 4, 1977, in Houston, Texas, Powell began his music career in the mid-1990s, making a name for himself with his distinct flow and gritty lyrics. He was a member of the Screwed Up Click, a Houston-based rap collective, and released his debut album “Hardest Pit in the Litter” in 1999.

Throughout his career, Big Pokey collaborated with numerous artists, including UGK, Lil’ Keke, and Z-Ro. He released several successful albums, including “Da Sky’s Da Limit” and “Evacuation Notice,” and continued to make music up until his passing.

Powell was known not only for his music but also for his larger-than-life personality and dedication to his community. He was a mentor to many aspiring rappers and gave back through various charitable endeavors.

Big Pokey leaves behind a legacy that will continue to inspire future generations of artists. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and fans.

Rest in peace, Big Pokey.

