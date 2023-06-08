Obituary: Mississippi State University Student and Kappa Sigma Member, Clayson Anderson, Dies – Cause of Death Unknown

Clayson Anderson, Mississippi State University Student and Kappa Sigma Member, Passes Away

Mississippi State University and Kappa Sigma fraternity are mourning the loss of one of their own. Clayson Anderson, a student at Mississippi State University and member of Kappa Sigma fraternity, passed away recently.

The cause of Clayson’s death has not been disclosed. However, his passing has deeply saddened the university and fraternity community.

Clayson was an active member of the Kappa Sigma fraternity and was well-liked by his peers. His passing has left a void in the hearts of those who knew him.

The university and Kappa Sigma fraternity have expressed their condolences to Clayson’s family and friends during this difficult time. His memory will be cherished by all who knew him.

