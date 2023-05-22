Obituary: Nicolas Nuno from Fordham Prep Passes Away in Tragic Car Accident

Nicolas Nuno, Fordham Prep Student, Killed In A Tragic Car Accident

Early Life and Education

Nicolas Nuno was born on August 24, 2004, in New York City. He was the son of Juan and Maria Nuno, and he grew up in the Bronx, NY. Nicolas attended Fordham Prep, a prestigious all-boys Catholic school in the Bronx. He was a sophomore and a member of the soccer team.

The Tragic Accident

On the afternoon of March 24, 2021, Nicolas Nuno was involved in a car accident that took his life. He was a passenger in a car that collided with another vehicle on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx. The accident occurred around 2:30 pm, and emergency responders rushed to the scene. Unfortunately, Nicolas suffered severe injuries and was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the car he was in and the driver of the other vehicle involved in the accident were both taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

A Bright Future Cut Short

Nicolas Nuno was a talented and ambitious student with a bright future ahead of him. He was passionate about soccer and played on the Fordham Prep team. He was also a member of the school’s debate club and was known for his sharp mind and quick wit. Nicolas had a close group of friends at Fordham Prep and was beloved by his teachers and fellow students.

Tributes and Condolences

Nicolas Nuno’s tragic death has left his family, friends, and the Fordham Prep community in shock and mourning. In the wake of his passing, tributes and condolences have poured in from all over the city. Father Christopher Devron, S.J., the president of Fordham Prep, released a statement saying, “Our hearts are heavy with the loss of Nicolas Nuno, a beloved member of our school community. Nicolas was a talented, curious, and kind young man who had so much potential. We are devastated by his passing and send our deepest condolences to his family and friends.”

A Life Remembered

Nicolas Nuno touched the lives of many people in his short time on this earth. He was a loving son, a loyal friend, and a promising student with a bright future. His tragic death is a reminder of how fragile life can be and how important it is to cherish every moment. Nicolas will be deeply missed by all who knew him, but his memory will live on forever in the hearts of those who loved him.

