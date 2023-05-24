Obituary: Nicolas Nuno of Fordham Prep Dies in Tragic Car Crash

Nicolas Nuno from Fordham Prep Dies in Car Accident

Obituary

Nicolas Nuno, a promising young student from Fordham Prep, died in a car accident on Monday, March 15th, 2021. He was only 17 years old. Nicolas was born on September 1st, 2003, in New York City. He was the son of Maria and Juan Nuno and had two siblings, a younger sister and an older brother.

Nicolas was a senior at Fordham Prep and was set to graduate this year. He was an excellent student and had a passion for music, especially playing the guitar. He was also a member of the school’s basketball team and had a talent for sports. Nicolas was well-liked by his peers and teachers, who described him as a kind and caring young man.

Cause of Death

On Monday night, Nicolas was driving home from a friend’s house when he lost control of his car and crashed into a tree. The accident occurred on the Hutchinson River Parkway in the Bronx. Nicolas was rushed to a nearby hospital, but unfortunately, he succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that speed may have been a factor. The news of Nicolas’s death has left his family, friends, and the Fordham Prep community devastated. The school released a statement expressing their sorrow and offering support to his family during this difficult time.

Tributes and Funeral Arrangements

Nicolas’s death has been a shock to everyone who knew him, and many have taken to social media to express their condolences and pay tribute to him. Friends and classmates have described him as a bright light and a true friend who always had a smile on his face.

A funeral service for Nicolas will be held on Friday, March 19th, at 10 am, at Our Lady of Refuge Church in the Bronx. The family has requested that in lieu of flowers, donations be made to the American Cancer Society in Nicolas’s name.

Nicolas’s passing is a tragic loss for his family, friends, and the Fordham Prep community. He will be deeply missed, but his memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew and loved him.

