Obituary of Aaron Stone: Landlord Terry Brekka kills couple in shooting

Aaron Stone Obituary: Remembering the Life of a Beloved Community Member

An Unfortunate Tragedy

It is with heavy hearts that we mourn the loss of Aaron Stone, who was shot dead alongside his wife, Heather Stone, by their landlord, Terry Brekka. The incident occurred on the evening of May 20th, 2021, in their home in Portland, Oregon. The couple was in their late thirties and had two young children, who were thankfully unharmed.

A Life Well-Lived

Aaron Stone was a beloved member of the community, known for his kind heart and his dedication to helping others. He worked as a social worker and was passionate about advocating for vulnerable groups, particularly children and the elderly. He was a tireless volunteer and was involved in numerous community organizations, including the local food bank and the homeless shelter.

Aaron was also a devoted family man. He met his wife, Heather, in college, and the two had been inseparable ever since. They were deeply in love and always put their family first. Aaron was a doting father who loved spending time with his children and was always there for them, no matter what.

A Tragic Loss

The senseless violence that took Aaron and Heather’s lives has left the community in shock and mourning. Aaron’s friends and colleagues remember him as a man who always put others first and who worked tirelessly to make the world a better place. His loss is a devastating blow to all who knew him.

The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help support their children in the wake of this tragedy. The community has rallied around the family, donating generously and offering their support in any way they can.

Remembering Aaron

Aaron Stone was a remarkable man who touched the lives of so many. His legacy will live on through the countless people he helped and the positive impact he made on the community. He will be deeply missed by all who knew and loved him.

Rest in peace, Aaron and Heather.

