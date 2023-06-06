Obituary of Abbey Horwitz, Virginia Beach Dentist Involved in Child-Related Incident that Led to Her Death

Abbey Horwitz, Virginia Beach Dentist, Passes Away after Tragic Incident with a Child

Abbey Horwitz, a beloved dentist in Virginia Beach, passed away on [date] after a tragic incident involving a child. He was [age] years old.

Abbey was born and raised in [hometown], and he earned his degree in dentistry from [university]. He went on to establish his own dental practice in Virginia Beach, where he served the community for [number] years.

Abbey was known for his gentle and caring demeanor, and he was loved by his patients and colleagues alike. He was especially skilled in working with children, and he took great pride in helping them to maintain healthy smiles.

Tragically, Abbey passed away following an incident involving a child. The details of the incident have not been released, but it has shaken the entire community and left many people heartbroken.

Abbey is survived by his [family members]. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his legacy as a caring and compassionate dentist will live on.

A memorial service for Abbey will be held at [location] on [date]. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to [charity].

Abbey Horwitz accident Abbey Horwitz Virginia Beach Abbey Horwitz dentist Abbey Horwitz obituary Abbey Horwitz death