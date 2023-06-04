Obituary of Adam Bockhodt, who was fatally stabbed outside his South Yarra apartment

Adam Bockhodt Obituary: Man Fatally Stabbed to Death Outside Apartment in South Yarra

Adam Bockhodt, a 33-year-old man, was tragically stabbed to death outside his apartment in South Yarra on Monday evening. The incident occurred in the early hours of the morning, with emergency services called to the scene shortly after the attack.

According to witnesses, Bockhodt was involved in an altercation with another individual before being fatally stabbed. The assailant fled the scene, and police are currently investigating the incident.

Bockhodt was a beloved member of the South Yarra community, known for his kind and generous nature. He was an avid sports fan and enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

A memorial service for Bockhodt will be held at St. Paul’s Church in South Yarra on Friday at 2 PM. In lieu of flowers, the family has requested that donations be made to the Australian Red Cross.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Adam Bockhodt’s family and friends during this difficult time.

South Yarra stabbing incident Adam Bockhodt murder case Police investigation into Adam Bockhodt’s death Suspect in Adam Bockhodt’s murder Community mourning Adam Bockhodt’s tragic death