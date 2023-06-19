Obituary of Adam Schmith – Adam Schmith Passes Away in a West Valley City Incident

Adam Schmith Dies in Tragic West Valley City Accident

It is with great sadness that we announce the untimely passing of Adam Schmith. Adam lost his life in a tragic accident that occurred in West Valley City.

Adam was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him. He was a kind and compassionate person who always had a smile on his face and a kind word for everyone he met.

Adam was born on May 15, 1985, in Salt Lake City. He attended local schools and went on to graduate from the University of Utah with a degree in business. He was a successful entrepreneur who owned and operated several businesses in the area.

Adam was a devoted husband to his wife, Sarah, and a loving father to their two children. He enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and exploring the outdoors. He was also an avid sports fan and loved nothing more than cheering on his favorite teams.

Adam’s passing is a great loss to his family, friends, and the entire community. He will be remembered as a kind, generous, and loving person who always put others first. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.

