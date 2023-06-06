Obituary of AJ Kabir: Riverside, CA Resident Passes Away in Tragic Motorcycle Crash on Hwy 60

AJ Kabir Obituary

On a fateful day, AJ Kabir from Riverside, CA, lost his life in a tragic motorcycle accident on Hwy 60. The news of his passing has left his family, friends, and acquaintances in deep sorrow, and they are mourning his loss.

AJ was a kind-hearted person with a great sense of humor. He had a passion for motorcycles and loved to ride them. He was also an avid traveler and loved to explore new places. He had a wide circle of friends and was known for his generosity and helpful nature.

AJ was born and raised in Riverside, CA, and attended the local schools. He graduated from the University of California, Riverside, with a degree in Business Administration. After graduation, he started his own business, which grew to become a successful enterprise.

AJ will be remembered fondly by his family, friends, and all those who knew him. His passing is a great loss, and he will be deeply missed.

Rest in Peace, AJ Kabir.

