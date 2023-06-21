Obituary of Albert Johnson: Ocean View Shooting Claims the Life of Albert Johnson

Albert Johnson Dead in Ocean View Shooting

Albert Johnson, aged 45, was fatally shot in the Ocean View neighborhood on Monday evening. Police responded to reports of gunshots at around 8:30 pm and found Johnson lying on the ground with multiple gunshot wounds.

Johnson was rushed to the hospital but succumbed to his injuries shortly thereafter. The motive for the shooting remains unclear, and no suspects have been identified or arrested.

Johnson was a beloved member of the community and was known for his friendly demeanor and willingness to lend a helping hand. His tragic death has left family, friends, and neighbors in shock and mourning.

The investigation into Johnson’s death is ongoing, and anyone with information is urged to contact the police department. Funeral arrangements have yet to be announced.

