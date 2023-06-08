Obituary of Alexander Leon, 5-year-old victim of a multi-casualty accident in Sacramento

Alexander Leon, 5-Year-Old Killed in Sacramento Multi-Casualty Accident

On Monday, the Sacramento community mourned the tragic loss of Alexander Leon, a 5-year-old boy who died in a multi-casualty accident. The incident occurred on Sunday on Interstate 5 when a vehicle lost control and collided with several others.

Alexander was one of several passengers in the vehicle and was pronounced dead at the scene. His family and friends are devastated by the loss of such a young and vibrant child.

The accident also caused injuries to several others involved in the crash. Emergency responders arrived quickly, and the injured were transported to nearby hospitals for treatment.

The California Highway Patrol is investigating the cause of the accident to determine what led to the loss of life and injuries. The community is rallying around Alexander’s family during this difficult time, offering their condolences and support.

Alexander will be deeply missed by all who knew him, and his memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved him.

