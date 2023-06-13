Obituary of Amber Robbins – Amber Robbins discovered deceased in a ditch in Southwest Harbor

Amber Robbins Found Dead in Ditch in Southwest Harbor

Amber Robbins, aged 27, was discovered dead in a ditch in Southwest Harbor on Tuesday morning. The cause of her death is still under investigation by local authorities.

Robbins was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by her family and friends. She was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. Robbins was an avid hiker and enjoyed spending time outdoors.

Her sudden passing has left many in shock and disbelief. A memorial service will be held in her honor at the First Baptist Church in Southwest Harbor on Saturday at 2 pm.

The family has requested privacy during this difficult time and asks that any donations be made to the local animal shelter in Robbins’ name.

