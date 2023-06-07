Obituary of Andrew Gonzalez from Arizona: Cause of Death and Passing Away of Andrew Gonzalez

Andrew Gonzalez, Arizona Native, Passes Away at Age 45

Andrew Gonzalez, a beloved Arizona native, passed away on Friday at the age of 45. The cause of his death has not been disclosed by his family.

Gonzalez was born and raised in Phoenix, Arizona, where he attended local schools and later graduated from Arizona State University. He was known for his outgoing personality, passion for sports, and dedication to his family and friends.

After college, Gonzalez worked in the financial industry for several years before pursuing his dream of becoming a small business owner. He opened his own restaurant in downtown Phoenix, which quickly became a popular spot for locals and visitors alike.

Gonzalez is survived by his wife of 15 years, two children, parents, and siblings. His family has requested privacy during this difficult time and has not released any further details about his passing.

Those who knew Gonzalez remember him as a kind and generous person who always had a smile on his face. He will be deeply missed by his loved ones and the community he called home.

Andrew Gonzalez Arizona Memorial Service Andrew Gonzalez Obituary Announcement Andrew Gonzalez Family and Friends Tribute Andrew Gonzalez Legacy and Accomplishments Andrew Gonzalez Funeral Arrangements