Obituary of Angelo Joseph Messina by DeJohn Funeral Homes

Angelo Joseph Messina, age 78, passed away peacefully on July 12, 2021.

Angelo was born on December 24, 1942, in Cleveland, Ohio to the late Joseph and Mary Messina. He graduated from St. Ignatius High School and went on to earn his Bachelor’s degree in Business from John Carroll University. Angelo served in the United States Army during the Vietnam War.

Angelo had a successful career as a businessman and entrepreneur. He owned and operated several companies, including a construction company and a restaurant. Angelo was known for his hard work, dedication, and integrity.

Angelo was a devoted husband to his wife of 50 years, Maria. He was a loving father to his two children, Joseph and Maria, and a proud grandfather to his four grandchildren. Angelo enjoyed spending time with his family, traveling, and playing golf.

Angelo will be deeply missed by his family and friends.

A funeral mass will be held on Thursday, July 15, 2021, at St. Francis of Assisi Catholic Church at 10:00 am. Burial will follow at Lake View Cemetery.

