Obituary of Anthony Bonilla of Rochester – Anthony Bonilla Passes Away Following Shooting on Genesee Street

Obituary: Anthony Bonilla, Victim of Genesee Street Shooting

Anthony Bonilla, a 27-year-old resident of Rochester, passed away on June 12, 2021, after being shot on Genesee Street. He was the victim of a senseless act of violence that has left his family and community in shock and mourning.

Anthony was a beloved son, brother, and friend. He was known for his infectious smile, kind heart, and love for his family. He was a hard worker who had recently started his own business and was looking forward to a bright future.

His sudden and tragic death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. His family and friends are heartbroken and struggling to come to terms with their loss.

Anthony’s death is a reminder of the devastating impact of gun violence in our community. It is a tragic loss that will be felt for years to come.

Rest in peace, Anthony. You will be deeply missed.

