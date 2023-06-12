Obituary of Anthony Rich, President of Hawthorne Discover Camp in Westchester County, Who Passed Away

Anthony Rich, President of Hawthorne Discover Camp in Westchester County, Passes Away

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Anthony Rich, the President of Hawthorne Discover Camp in Westchester County. Anthony passed away on June 10, 2021, at the age of 62.

Anthony was a beloved member of the community and dedicated his life to providing children with unforgettable summer camp experiences. He was a true leader and inspiration to all who knew him.

Under Anthony’s leadership, Hawthorne Discover Camp became one of the most popular summer camps in Westchester County. He was known for his creativity, energy, and enthusiasm, and he made sure that every camper felt welcomed and valued.

Anthony will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues, as well as the countless children whose lives he touched through his work at Hawthorne Discover Camp. His legacy will live on through the memories and experiences he helped create.

A private funeral service will be held for Anthony’s family and close friends. In lieu of flowers, his family requests that donations be made to Hawthorne Discover Camp in his honor.

