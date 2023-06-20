Obituary of Antwan Davis, Tucker GA and Future Stars Game Participant, who has Passed Away

Antwan Davis, Future Stars Game Participant from Tucker, GA, Passes Away

Antwan Davis, a talented athlete from Tucker, Georgia who participated in the Future Stars Game, has tragically passed away.

Davis was known for his incredible athleticism and dedication to his sport. He was a beloved member of the Tucker community and had a bright future ahead of him.

Davis’ passing has left a deep impact on those who knew him. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and teammates.

We extend our deepest condolences to the Davis family during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Antwan Davis.

