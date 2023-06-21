Obituary of Ariel Griffin and Jon Sager’s Death While Fleeing to Georgia After Monterey Boat Shooting

Ariel Griffin Obituary: Jon Sager Killed While Fleeing to Georgia After Monterey Boat Shooting

Jon Sager, aged 42, passed away on June 23rd, 2021, in a shootout with law enforcement officers in Georgia. He was fleeing after allegedly shooting at a Monterey boat in California, resulting in the death of 27-year-old Ariel Griffin.

Ariel was born on August 1st, 1993, in Monterey, California. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend to many. She graduated from Monterey High School in 2011 and went on to study psychology at California State University, Sacramento.

Ariel was known for her passion for helping others and her infectious smile. She worked as a mental health counselor and was dedicated to improving the lives of her clients. Her loss has been deeply felt by her family, friends, and colleagues.

Jon Sager’s actions have caused immeasurable pain and heartache for Ariel’s loved ones. The investigation into the shooting is ongoing, and anyone with information is encouraged to come forward.

Ariel’s family asks for privacy during this difficult time and thanks everyone for their condolences and support. She will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

