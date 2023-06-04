Obituary of Audrey Guenette: Death Caused by Car Accident in Saint-Jerome

Audrey Guenette Dies in Saint-Jerome Car Accident

Early Life and Education

Audrey Guenette was born on January 5, 1995, in Saint-Jerome, Quebec, Canada. She grew up in the city and attended local schools, graduating from Saint-Jerome High School in 2013. After high school, Audrey went on to study at the University of Montreal, where she earned a degree in psychology.

Career and Personal Life

After college, Audrey began working as a counselor at a local youth center, where she quickly became known for her dedication and compassion. She was passionate about helping young people find their way in the world and was always willing to lend an ear or offer advice.

Outside of work, Audrey was an avid traveler and adventurer. She loved exploring new places and trying new things, and she was always up for a challenge. She was also a talented artist and musician, and she enjoyed spending time with her friends and family.

Tragic Accident and Cause of Death

On the evening of June 15, 2021, Audrey was driving home from work when she was involved in a serious car accident on Highway 15. According to reports, her car was hit by another vehicle that had crossed over into her lane. Despite the efforts of first responders and medical personnel, Audrey passed away at the scene.

The cause of the accident is still under investigation, but it is believed that the other driver was distracted or impaired at the time of the crash. Audrey’s family and friends are devastated by her loss and are calling for greater awareness of the dangers of distracted and impaired driving.

Legacy and Rememberance

Audrey will be deeply missed by all who knew her. Her kindness, generosity, and infectious spirit touched the lives of countless people, and her memory will live on in the hearts of those who loved her.

A memorial service will be held in Audrey’s honor on June 22, 2021, at the Saint-Jerome Cathedral. Donations in her memory can be made to the Saint-Jerome Youth Center, where she worked for many years and made a significant impact on the lives of the young people she served.

