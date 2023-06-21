Obituary of Barry Reicker, a Beloved Husband and Father from Fredericton NB, Who Has Passed Away

Barry Reicker, Husband and Father from Fredericton NB, Passes Away
Barry Reicker, a devoted husband and father from Fredericton NB, has passed away. He was a beloved member of the community and will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Barry was a kind-hearted man who always put his family first. He was a loving husband to his wife and a devoted father to his children. He worked hard to provide for his family and was always there to offer his support and guidance.
Barry was also a dedicated member of his community. He volunteered his time and resources to help those in need and was always willing to lend a helping hand. He will be remembered for his kindness and generosity.
Barry’s passing is a great loss to the community, and he will be deeply missed by all. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family during this difficult time.
