Obituary of Bernard Sherman from Pawleys Island – Bernard Sherman has departed this life

Bernard Sherman Passes Away at Pawleys Island

Bernard Sherman, a beloved resident of Pawleys Island, has passed away at the age of 76. He was born on September 12, 1944, in Baltimore, Maryland, to parents Benjamin and Rose Sherman.

Bernard was known for his kind and friendly nature. He was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone in need. He had a passion for reading and could often be found with a book in hand. He also enjoyed spending time outdoors, especially on the beach.

Bernard is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Susan Sherman, and their two children, David and Rachel. He will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and the Pawleys Island community.

A memorial service will be held in his honor on Saturday, June 12th, at 2:00 PM at the Pawleys Island Chapel. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the Pawleys Island Library.

