Obituary of Big Pokey: Funeral Arrangements, Cause of Death, and Final Instagram Reel.

US rapper Big Pokey, whose real name was Milton Powell, passed away on August 23, 2021, at the age of 47. He was born on December 4, 1973, in Houston, Texas.

Big Pokey was known for his contributions to the Southern hip-hop scene, particularly as a member of the Screwed Up Click. He released several albums throughout his career, including “Hardest Pit in the Litter” and “D-Game 2000.”

The cause of his death has not been officially confirmed, but it is believed to be related to health issues.

A funeral service was held on August 31, 2021, at the Holy Covenant United Methodist Church in Houston, Texas. Many fellow rappers and fans paid tribute to him on social media.

Big Pokey’s last Instagram reel was posted on August 1, 2021, and featured him rapping along to one of his songs. He captioned the post, “The game is cold but it’s fair, I’m still here!”

Rest in peace, Big Pokey. Your music and contributions to the hip-hop community will not be forgotten.





