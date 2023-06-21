Obituary of Boone Sawyer Durr and Fundraiser Launched for New Jersey Accident Victim

Boone Sawyer Durr Obituary

Boone Sawyer Durr, 23, of New Jersey, passed away on August 15, 2021, due to injuries sustained in a car accident. Boone was born on January 27, 1998, in Newark, NJ, to parents Sarah and John Durr. He graduated from Newark High School in 2016 and went on to attend Rutgers University, where he studied computer science.

Boone was a kind and compassionate person who loved spending time with his family and friends. He had a passion for technology and enjoyed tinkering with computers and other electronic devices. Boone was also an avid fan of sports, particularly basketball and football.

He will be deeply missed by his parents, Sarah and John Durr, his sister, Lauren Durr, and his grandparents, aunts, uncles, and cousins.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to help the family with funeral expenses. Any donations are greatly appreciated.

