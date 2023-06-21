Obituary of Boone Sawyer Durr and Fundraising Campaign Launched for New Jersey Accident Victim.

Boone Sawyer Durr’s Obituary and GoFundMe Page for New Jersey Accident Victim

Boone Sawyer Durr’s family and friends are mourning his unexpected passing on September 10, 2021, at the age of 29. Boone was a beloved son, brother, and friend who will be deeply missed by all who knew him.

Boone was born on February 23, 1992, in Birmingham, Alabama, and grew up in Tuscaloosa. He attended the University of Alabama, where he earned a degree in civil engineering. Boone was an avid sports fan and loved cheering on his beloved Crimson Tide. He was also a talented musician and played guitar in several local bands.

In addition to his parents, Boone is survived by his sister, Emily, and his grandparents. A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held at a later date.

In honor of Boone’s memory, a GoFundMe campaign has been created to support the family of a young woman who was injured in a car accident in New Jersey. Boone was passionate about helping others and would be touched by the outpouring of support for this family in need. The campaign has already raised thousands of dollars, and donations are still being accepted.

Boone’s family is grateful for the love and support they have received during this difficult time. They ask that you keep Boone and his loved ones in your thoughts and prayers.

New Jersey Accident Victim Boone Sawyer Durr GoFundMe campaign for accident victim Memorial for Boone Sawyer Durr Community support for accident victim’s family