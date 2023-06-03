Obituary of Bradley Nevil and Sheri Nevil, along with one other person, who lost their lives in a collision between two semis near Childress.

Bradley Nevil, Sheri Nevil Obituary: Three People Killed in a Tragic Crash Involving Two Semis Near Childress

Introduction

On Wednesday, May 26, 2021, a fatal accident occurred near Childress, Texas, that left three people dead. The accident involved two semis that collided with each other, resulting in a fiery crash that engulfed both vehicles. Among the victims were Bradley Nevil and Sheri Nevil. The accident has left their friends and family in shock and mourning.

About Bradley Nevil

Bradley Nevil was a 56-year-old resident of Vernon, Texas. He was a beloved husband, father, and grandfather. Bradley worked as a truck driver for over 20 years and was well-known in the trucking community. He was a kind-hearted man who always put others first. He loved spending time with his family and enjoyed fishing and hunting.

About Sheri Nevil

Sheri Nevil was a 51-year-old resident of Vernon, Texas. She was a devoted wife, mother, and grandmother. Sheri was known for her kind and compassionate nature. She worked as a nurse for over 20 years and was loved by her patients and colleagues. Sheri loved spending time with her family and was an avid reader.

The Accident

The accident occurred on US 287 near Childress, Texas. According to reports, Bradley Nevil was driving his semi-truck southbound on US 287 when a northbound semi-truck driven by a 63-year-old man from Amarillo, Texas, crossed the median and collided with Bradley’s vehicle. The collision caused both vehicles to catch fire, and the drivers of both vehicles were killed instantly. Sheri Nevil was a passenger in Bradley’s truck and also died in the accident.

Conclusion

The loss of Bradley Nevil and Sheri Nevil is a tragedy that has left their friends and family in shock and mourning. They will be deeply missed by all who knew them. Our hearts go out to their loved ones during this difficult time. We also extend our condolences to the family of the other driver involved in the accident. May they all rest in peace.

