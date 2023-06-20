Obituary of Brandon Hill from Portville, NY – Announcement of the Passing of Brandon Hill

Brandon Hill Passes Away: Obituary

It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of Brandon Hill, a beloved member of the Portville, NY community. Brandon was born on September 5, 1985, and passed away on October 10, 2021, at the age of 36.

Brandon was a kind and caring individual who touched the lives of those around him. He had a passion for music and was an exceptional guitarist. Brandon was also an avid sports fan and loved cheering on the Buffalo Bills.

Brandon is survived by his parents, his sister, and many other family members and friends who will miss him dearly.

A funeral service for Brandon Hill will be held on October 16, 2021, at the Portville Baptist Church. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in his memory to the American Cancer Society.

Brandon’s memory will live on in the hearts of those who knew him. He will be greatly missed and forever remembered.

