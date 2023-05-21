Obituary of Brandon Sherouse: Beloved San Antonio Resident Passes Away at Age 40, Leaving Family and Friends in Mourning

Brandon Sherouse of San Antonio, TX Died at 40, Loved Ones Mourn

Brandon Sherouse, a beloved member of the San Antonio community, passed away on May 9, 2021, at the age of 40. His sudden death has left his family, friends, and colleagues devastated.

Early Life and Education

Brandon was born on February 6, 1981, in San Antonio, Texas. He grew up in a close-knit family and attended local schools. He earned a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration from the University of Texas at San Antonio.

Career and Achievements

Brandon was an accomplished professional, working as a financial analyst for a prominent financial firm in San Antonio. He was known for his strong work ethic, keen analytical skills, and attention to detail. He was highly respected by his colleagues and clients.

Personal Life and Hobbies

Brandon was a devoted husband, father, son, and brother. He loved spending time with his wife and two children, taking them on adventures, and making memories. He was also an avid sports fan, rooting for his favorite teams, the San Antonio Spurs and Dallas Cowboys.

Tributes and Legacy

Brandon’s death has left a void in the lives of those who knew him. He will be remembered for his kind heart, infectious smile, and unwavering dedication to his family and community. His legacy will live on through the memories and love he shared with those around him.

His family has set up a scholarship fund in his honor to support students pursuing degrees in business administration. Those wishing to donate can do so through the University of Texas at San Antonio’s website.

Funeral and Memorial Services

A private funeral service for family and close friends will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. A public memorial service will be held at a later date to allow friends and colleagues to pay their respects.

Final Thoughts

Brandon Sherouse was a remarkable individual who touched the lives of many. His sudden passing is a reminder to cherish every moment we have with our loved ones. He will be deeply missed but never forgotten.

