Obituary of Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz who passed away at Beyond Wonderland

Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz Remembered

It is with heavy hearts that we announce the passing of Brandy Escamilla and Josilyn Ruiz, who tragically lost their lives at Beyond Wonderland on March 20, 2021.

Brandy was born on August 12, 1997, in Los Angeles, California. She was a beloved daughter, sister, and friend. Brandy had a passion for music and loved attending music festivals. She was a kind and gentle soul who always put others before herself.

Josilyn was born on May 3, 1998, in San Diego, California. She was a cherished daughter, sister, and aunt. Josilyn had a contagious smile and was always the life of the party. She loved dancing and spending time with her family and friends.

The loss of Brandy and Josilyn has left a void in the hearts of their loved ones and the entire community. They will be deeply missed and forever remembered.

