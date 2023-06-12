Obituary of Brian Nieves from Bay Shore – Brian Nieves passes away in a collision with a tractor-trailer on LIE

Brian Nieves’ Life Remembered

Brian Nieves, a resident of Bay Shore, passed away in a tragic accident on Long Island Expressway. He was involved in a collision with a tractor-trailer which resulted in his untimely death.

Brian was a kind-hearted person who always went out of his way to help others. He was a beloved member of his community and will be deeply missed by his family, friends, and colleagues.

He was a graduate of Stony Brook University and had a successful career as a software engineer. Brian was known for his hard work, dedication, and innovative ideas. He was a valuable member of his team and made significant contributions to the field of technology.

Brian enjoyed spending time with his family and friends. He loved to travel and explore new places. He was also an avid reader and enjoyed learning about different cultures and traditions.

The loss of Brian is felt deeply by all those who knew him. His memory will live on in the hearts of his loved ones and the community he served.

