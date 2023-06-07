Obituary of Brian Noel – Brian Noel passes away following a shooting incident in Barrio Logan

Brian Noel Passes Away After Barrio Logan Shooting

Brian Noel, aged 33, passed away on Thursday evening after being shot in Barrio Logan. The incident occurred on Wednesday afternoon, and Noel was rushed to a local hospital where he underwent emergency surgery. Despite the best efforts of medical staff, he succumbed to his injuries the following day.

Noel was a beloved member of the community, known for his infectious smile and positive attitude. He was a dedicated father to his two young children and worked tirelessly to provide for his family. Friends and family members are devastated by his untimely passing and are struggling to come to terms with the tragedy.

The shooting is currently under investigation, and the police have yet to identify a suspect. Anyone with information about the incident is urged to come forward and assist with the investigation.

Noel’s family has set up a GoFundMe page to help cover funeral expenses and support his children. They ask that anyone who knew and loved Brian to consider making a donation in his memory.

Brian Noel will be deeply missed by all who knew him. His infectious spirit and kind heart will never be forgotten.

