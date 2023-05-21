Obituary of British-born American Conspiracy Theorist, Dr. Rashid Buttar’s Demise

Dr Rashid Buttar Dead: A Loss to the Conspiracy Theory Community

Introduction

Dr Rashid Buttar, a British-born American conspiracy theorist and controversial medical practitioner, passed away on May 5th, 2021. He was 56 years old. His death has come as a shock to his followers and the conspiracy theory community at large.

Early Life and Career

Born in England in 1965, Dr Buttar moved to the United States with his parents at the age of six. He attended medical school at the University of Osteopathic Medicine and Health Sciences in Des Moines, Iowa. He became a licensed physician in North Carolina in 1992 and opened his own practice in 1996.

Dr Buttar became known for his unconventional medical treatments, including chelation therapy, which involves the removal of heavy metals from the body, and hyperbaric oxygen therapy, which involves breathing pure oxygen in a pressurized chamber. He also promoted the use of alternative cancer treatments, including vitamin C injections and ozone therapy.

Controversies and Conspiracy Theories

Dr Buttar was no stranger to controversy. He was disciplined by the North Carolina Medical Board in 2010 for his treatment of cancer patients, which the board deemed to be “unprofessional conduct.” He was also criticized by medical professionals for promoting unproven treatments and making false claims about their effectiveness.

However, it was Dr Buttar’s conspiracy theories that garnered him the most attention. He was a vocal critic of vaccines, claiming that they were responsible for autism, cancer, and other illnesses. He also promoted the idea that the COVID-19 pandemic was a hoax and that the virus was a genetically engineered bioweapon.

Dr Buttar was a frequent guest on conspiracy theory podcasts and YouTube channels, where he shared his views on a variety of topics. He was also the author of several books, including “The 9 Steps to Keep the Doctor Away” and “The 9 Steps to Keep the Coronavirus Away.”

Legacy

Dr Buttar’s death has been met with mixed reactions. His followers have mourned his passing and praised him for his efforts to expose what they see as the truth about vaccines and the medical establishment. However, others have criticized him for spreading misinformation and promoting dangerous treatments.

Regardless of one’s opinion of Dr Buttar, his death is a loss to the conspiracy theory community. He was a prominent figure who inspired many to question the official narrative and seek alternative explanations for world events. His legacy will live on through his writings and the many people he influenced.

