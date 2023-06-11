Obituary of Brittany Johns from Arkansas: Remembering Her Life Cut Short by a Car Accident

Brittany Johns Dies in Tragic Car Accident in Arkansas

Brittany Johns, age 27, passed away in a car accident on Wednesday evening in Arkansas. The accident occurred on Highway 71 near Texarkana, Arkansas.

According to reports, Brittany was driving southbound on Highway 71 when her vehicle collided with a northbound car that crossed the center line. Brittany sustained critical injuries and was rushed to the hospital, where she later succumbed to her injuries.

Brittany was born and raised in Little Rock, Arkansas, and graduated from the University of Arkansas. She worked as a marketing executive for a local firm and was well-respected among her colleagues and peers.

Brittany is survived by her parents, two siblings, and her fiancé, whom she was set to marry in the fall. Her family and friends are devastated by her sudden and tragic loss.

The funeral service for Brittany will be held on Monday at 1 pm at St. Mark’s Church in Little Rock, Arkansas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society in honor of Brittany’s late grandmother, who passed away from cancer last year.

Brittany Johns Arkansas Brittany Johns Car Accident Arkansas Obituary Brittany Johns Funeral Brittany Johns Tribute