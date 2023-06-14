Obituary of Cara Mia Panichelli – Cara Mia Panichelli passes away in a tragic accident on Interstate 95

Cara Mia Panichelli Dies in Tragic Interstate 95 Accident

On Monday, August 2nd, 2021, Cara Mia Panichelli passed away in a fatal accident on Interstate 95. She was 27 years old.

Cara Mia was born on December 15th, 1993, in Wilmington, Delaware. She was the beloved daughter of Anthony and Maria Panichelli, and sister to Anthony Jr., Maria, and Gabriella.

Growing up, Cara Mia was a passionate dancer and excelled in her studies. She graduated from the University of Delaware with a degree in psychology and went on to pursue a career in mental health counseling.

Cara Mia was known for her kind heart and infectious smile. She had a genuine love for people and was always there to lend a helping hand. Her friends and family will always remember her for her unwavering positivity and ability to brighten up any room she walked into.

The loss of Cara Mia has left a deep hole in the hearts of those who knew and loved her. She will be dearly missed by all who had the privilege of knowing her.

Rest in peace, Cara Mia. Your memory will live on forever in our hearts.

