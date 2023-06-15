Obituary of Caramia Panichelli, Victim of Fatal I-95 Debris Accident Following Overpass Collapse.

Caramia Panichelli Obituary

Caramia Panichelli, a beloved wife and mother, tragically passed away on May 21, 2021. She was killed by falling debris while driving on I-95, just a day after an overpass collapse in the same area.

Caramia was born on October 15, 1983, in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. She grew up in a loving family and had a passion for helping others. She pursued a career in nursing and worked tirelessly to care for her patients.

In 2008, Caramia met the love of her life, Anthony Panichelli. They got married in 2011 and welcomed their son, Michael, in 2014. Caramia was a devoted wife and mother who always put her family first. She enjoyed spending time with them, traveling, and trying new restaurants.

Caramia’s sudden and tragic passing has left her family and friends devastated. She will be deeply missed by all who knew her.

A funeral service will be held on May 28, 2021, at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Philadelphia. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Caramia Panichelli Memorial Fund to support her family during this difficult time.

